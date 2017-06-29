25°
News

Health service pushes for a medicine course in Bundaberg

Eliza Goetze
| 29th Jun 2017 5:35 PM
Student McKenzie Logan Hollie Cooper at Bundaberg Hospital.
Student McKenzie Logan Hollie Cooper at Bundaberg Hospital. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YESTERDAY was far from an ordinary school day for 51 high school students.

They dealt with patients with guts spilled open and patched each other up with plaster casts.

It was all in the name of work experience at Bundaberg Hospital, and if a push by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is successful, our next generation of doctors might soon be able to study medicine here in Bundaberg.

Kepnock student Shaye Liddell, 16, said sewing things up in the suture clinic sounded "pretty cool”, adding she dreamed of one day working as a doctor in the air force.

"My dad was in the army and my grandfather was in the air force, and I'm part of the cadets at the momen; I've always been interested in world wars,” she said.

"(The program) opens up what it's really like working in a hospital.”

GETTING PLASTERED: Bundaberg Christian College student Alice Derrit learns how to apply a plaster cast on Lilly Rehbein at Bundaberg Hospital.
GETTING PLASTERED: Bundaberg Christian College student Alice Derrit learns how to apply a plaster cast on Lilly Rehbein at Bundaberg Hospital. Eliza Goetze

Emergency trauma, pharmacy, obstetrics and gynaecology, pathology, rehabilitation, dental clinics, cancer care and mental health were among the workshops on the day.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said the program was aimed at encouraging locals to join the next generation of hospital staff in Bundaberg.

"Our belief is people who care and live within a community will provide better health care,” Mr Pennington said.

GETTING PLASTERED: North Bundaberg State High student McKenzie Logan learns how to apply a plaster cast while Bundaberg Christian College student Lilly Rehbein looks on at Bundaberg Hospital.
GETTING PLASTERED: North Bundaberg State High student McKenzie Logan learns how to apply a plaster cast while Bundaberg Christian College student Lilly Rehbein looks on at Bundaberg Hospital. Eliza Goetze

"We've been working with Central Queensland University for two-three years to look at developing an extended range of all professions that support health in Wide Bay, one of which is medical.

"We already have rural facilities here and on the Fraser Coast, but we want to go one step further.”

LEARNING FROM THE BEST: Shalom College students Mark Khair and Shaye Liddell with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington.
LEARNING FROM THE BEST: Shalom College students Mark Khair and Shaye Liddell with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington. Eliza Goetze

Bundaberg Christian College student Lilly Rehbein hopes to join the medical field when she grows up and said the day helped her get a feel for it.

As for her arm cast applied by her classmate Alice Derrit? "Pretty good.”

Ask your high school's careers officer if you want to join the program in 2018.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg hospital careers medicine schools wide bay hospital and health service work experience

Porn watching masturbator gets bashed with own laptop

Porn watching masturbator gets bashed with own laptop

He didn't walk away, and didn't help his victim after the gruesome Bundaberg attack.

New animal sanctuary needs a block of land

ANIMAL RETREAT: Jan Bartlett is setting up an animal sanctuary and needs a big block of land to do it.

No creature will be turned away

Is this the most controversial cafe sign in Qld?

CAFE CONTROVERSY: An extra S on this sign has stirred up debate.

Owner keeps getting emails from 'annoyed' locals

Bullying on social media becoming a 'trend'

More than eight in 10 people in regional areas are now using social media, driven by people's obsession with their smartphones.

Online a mecca for bullying

Local Partners

WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

IF YOU thought you had to leave town to swim with the dolphins, think again.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

14 school holiday boredom busters

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen assists Jai Paulsen during a school holiday workshop.In the foreground Lyla Cameron does a backbend.

School holiday activities

12 things to do with the kids today

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen and Jai Paulsen at the workshop yesterday.

Kids bored at home? Check this out

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HIGH NET RETURN

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie, Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $239,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

QUIET CUL DE SAC LIVING IN NEW ESTATE

36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, ... $155,500

Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, this 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community features unique streetscapes in...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $306,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!