Health service pushes for a medicine course in Bundaberg

YESTERDAY was far from an ordinary school day for 51 high school students.

They dealt with patients with guts spilled open and patched each other up with plaster casts.

It was all in the name of work experience at Bundaberg Hospital, and if a push by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is successful, our next generation of doctors might soon be able to study medicine here in Bundaberg.

Hands on hospital experience for Bundy high schoolers: 51 high school students got an inside look at Bundaberg Hospital on Thursday and if the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has its way, they will soon be able to study medicine in Bundaberg.

Kepnock student Shaye Liddell, 16, said sewing things up in the suture clinic sounded "pretty cool”, adding she dreamed of one day working as a doctor in the air force.

"My dad was in the army and my grandfather was in the air force, and I'm part of the cadets at the momen; I've always been interested in world wars,” she said.

"(The program) opens up what it's really like working in a hospital.”

GETTING PLASTERED: Bundaberg Christian College student Alice Derrit learns how to apply a plaster cast on Lilly Rehbein at Bundaberg Hospital. Eliza Goetze

Emergency trauma, pharmacy, obstetrics and gynaecology, pathology, rehabilitation, dental clinics, cancer care and mental health were among the workshops on the day.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said the program was aimed at encouraging locals to join the next generation of hospital staff in Bundaberg.

"Our belief is people who care and live within a community will provide better health care,” Mr Pennington said.

GETTING PLASTERED: North Bundaberg State High student McKenzie Logan learns how to apply a plaster cast while Bundaberg Christian College student Lilly Rehbein looks on at Bundaberg Hospital. Eliza Goetze

"We've been working with Central Queensland University for two-three years to look at developing an extended range of all professions that support health in Wide Bay, one of which is medical.

"We already have rural facilities here and on the Fraser Coast, but we want to go one step further.”

LEARNING FROM THE BEST: Shalom College students Mark Khair and Shaye Liddell with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington. Eliza Goetze

Bundaberg Christian College student Lilly Rehbein hopes to join the medical field when she grows up and said the day helped her get a feel for it.

As for her arm cast applied by her classmate Alice Derrit? "Pretty good.”

Ask your high school's careers officer if you want to join the program in 2018.