HEALTH RISK: Washed up packages deemed dangerous

Police and SES volunteers searching the coastline at Elliott Heads, looking for more suspicious packages that may have washed up.

COASTAL communities could be at risk after it was confirmed two suspicious parcels that washed up on Bundaberg beaches contained a dangerous substance.

Investigations are still ongoing into two suspicious packages that washed ashore at Elliott Heads and Mon Repos between December 21 and 27, but recent findings have revealed that the white powder contents pose a risk to anyone who comes into contact with it.

A Queensland Police Service Spokesperson said it is possible there are other packages that may wash up along the coast, due to tidal flows and ocean currents.

"The Queensland Police Service has undertaken an analysis of the two parcels of white powder found washed up on Bundaberg beaches in December and can confirm exposure to this product can be harmful to anyone coming into contact with it," the spokesperson said.

"For these reasons we continue to encourage anyone locating such a package to bring it to the attention of police.

"As the way they are packaged and the manner in which they were located, is obviously suspicious and concerning."

However, police could not yet confirm what the harmful substance is at this stage.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.