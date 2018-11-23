Menu
PLAN: WBHHS have launched their strategic plan with key outcomes for the Bundaberg Hospital over the next five years.
Health plan: Big focus on mental health with new service

Tahlia Stehbens
by
23rd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
MENTAL health is an evolving space in hospital and health care, and Wide Bay Hospital and Health's Strategic Plan 2018-22 is shining a light on the importance of psychological wellness.

Within the coming weeks the Step Up Step Down mental wellness facility will officially open, and WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson yesterday detailed the importance of understanding and being able to cater for the needs of the region.

The strategic plan stated people of the Wide Bay region experienced high rates of mental health difficulties, suicide, self harm, mood disorders, psychological distress and depression.

It was identified that Wide Bay residents had rates of mental health problems at 16.7 per cent, higher than the state average of 14.4 per cent.

The region also recorded higher rates of psychological distress, with the Wide Bay sitting at 12.8 per cent compared to the state's average of 10.6 per cent.

"Mental health ... is a huge challenge for us locally and regionally,” Ms Jamieson said.

"Our plan when we wrote the draft didn't appropriately reflect all of the work that we're currently doing in this space, nor recognising the issue in itself.

"Now the plan does actually pick up on the fact that we've got a collaborative partnership in place with the PHN and key stakeholders, and through that work we're going to continue to ensure... that cohort of our population are as best well supported as possible.”

The $4 million facility for adult mental health was announced in June last year as part of the State Government's budget and will provide a local recovery service for people who feel their mental health might be deteriorating.

The Care Comes First strategic plan aims to foster a renewed focus on mental health and will invest in detailed support services.

WBHHS will partner with general practitioners and local primary health networks to improve and integrate mental health care and improve focus on early intervention and long-term support, particularly for those with complex needs and multiple diagnoses.

