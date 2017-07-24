Health officials stand behind Bundaberg surgeon

At one stage, Dr Richard Hocking (above) had 44 complaints recorded against him.

'Patients have a right to know' doctors' histories

Man speaks out in support of controversial surgeon

HOSPITAL administrators are standing behind a doctor at Bundaberg Base Hospital who has been the subject of nine complaints in his first two years.

The complaints about Dr Richard Hocking since he started have been logged under the hospital's clinical incident reporting system and revealed in Right to Information papers.

But Health Minister Cameron Dick yesterday refused to answer questions about Dr Hocking's employment.

Heavily redacted documents obtained by The Courier-Mail show concerns over Dr Hocking's knee-replacement surgeries sparked a departmental audit that found "no adverse indications for Dr Hocking's patients".

