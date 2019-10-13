Health horror starts with tick bite

A TICK bite has likely saved the life of a Gold Coast nine year old.

Just three weeks ago Weston Allen was a typical fit and active boy who had just wrapped up his footy season and was geared up for a summer on his surf board. He never once slowed up and had a permanent big grin on his freckled face.

Now Weston is fighting for his life in the Queensland Children's Hospital against one of the most fast growing blood cancers around. Burkitt's Leukaemia is so dangerous the white cells in the blood can grow over just a few days, taking a child from good health to death in a matter of weeks.

The life of James and Amy Allen, parents to four young children has been thrown into chaos and it all started with that tick.

Mum Amy found the tiny parasite lodged in the boy's scalp so when he suddenly started to complain about sore legs she decided to take him for a blood test. That fortuitous blood test showed no tick problems but detected the cancer.

"My husband James and I got a call from the hospital at 2am to say that there was a problem with Weston's blood test. Even though that call came in the middle of the night I still thought it was something to do with the tick but when we were called into a tiny room with the doctor my heart started pounding out of my chest. I knew it was something really bad. When the doctor said they found cancer in his blood I was blown away. How could a child that had been swimming the day before his diagnosis have leukaemia?" mum Amy told The Sunday Mail.

"The doctor said that it was likely that the cancer had only just appeared in Weston weeks before diagnosis. We were also told that if I had not taken him for the blood test due to the tick bite we might have lost him," she said.

It is not unusual for sufferers of this acute leukaemia to show no symptoms.

Weston's dad James is an emergency doctor at the Gold Coast University Hospital and he detected no symptoms in his son.

Nine year old Gold Coast boy Weston Allen with his dad

"I have not returned home to the Gold Coast since the night we got the 2am call. We have been pretty much living at the hospital and Weston's little sister has started school here at the QCH. James has given up work for six months as it is impossible to be with Weston and look after three other children," Amy said.

The young Queensland couple have been struggling to get their head around the fact that their beautiful boy is in a hospital bed screaming in pain as he endures daily chemotherapy.

"I have never known any child with cancer and I cannot believe it had to be mine. It is hard to watch his little body being stripped of life in such arduous treatment with the hope it will bring him back to health," she said.

"The other night Weston woke up and looked and me and said "I couldn't do this without you mum. He is such an amazing kid," she said.

Weston's doctor Dr Liane Lockwood at the QCH told The Sunday Mail that if left untreated this leukaemia can kill within weeks. She said less than one child per year is diagnosed with the condition.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/4ruqq-weston-fights-leukemia