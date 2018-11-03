Life hacks to put you on a healthier path

FORGET making drastic wellness resolutions that are impossible to stick to. Start with small changes that, when added together, produce a cascade of healthy results. Here are 10 simple things you can do to improve the way you feel.

1. After you've warmed up, stretch every part of your body to help maintain lifelong flexibility. If you love how it feels, consider adding a yoga or pilates class to your exercise routine. You have an exercise routine, right? If not, see the next point.



2. If you've stopped being active, or never really have been, it's not too late to start. Begin with just 10 minutes twice a day of walking and build up slowly to the recommended 30 to 45 minutes of moderate-intensity activity most days of the week and muscle-toning activities twice a week. Want fun fitness suggestions? Use a Fitbit Versa to access exercise apps.



3. Too much processed sugar can increase your risk of diabetes, heart disease and weight gain. Switch the sugar in your tea or coffee to organic Stevia. Switch to a herbal beverage sometimes too.



4. Add a fresh juice to your day. A combination of ginger, apple and cinnamon can boost liver function, while blended carrots and parsley will pep up energy.



5. Switch off the crime show and switch on a comedy. Laughter creates nitric oxide in the body that relaxes blood vessel walls for heart health and sets off a chain of feelgood chemicals.



6. Use Fitbit Versa's Sleep Tracking to get deeper, more regular rest so you can boost your immunity and your body's repair rate.

7. Unless you are eating a model diet and are under no stress, take a high-quality multivitamin and mineral supplement to shore up your nutritional status.



8. Use your bath or shower to relax. Add chemical-free washes or organic oils that contain pure lavender, ylang ylang, frankincense or other appealing scents. Throw some Epsom salts into the bath to increase the body's supply of magnesium, which is essential for the health of bones and muscles.



9. Practise forgiving the angry driver, the obnoxious colleague or the demanding boss. Research shows that anger, resentment and frustration produce health-destructive chemicals.



10. Learn the skill of relaxation to help manage stress. Spend 10 minutes morning or night doing a guided breathing session so you can move your nervous system from fight or flight to heal and repair mode.

Helen Hawkes is a wellness coach and counsellor. For more information go to helenhawkes.org