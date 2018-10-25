HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

BUNDABERG is often referred to as a mixing bowl of fresh produce, but how much of our locally grown goods are organically farmed?

A recent study released in the Journal of the American Medical Association found people who eat organic foods have a reduced risk of cancer.

Bundaberg Organic and Quality Foods distributor Cathly Critchlow said she became more involved in consuming organic produce since she and her husband decided to start a family.

"Since having small children we were really wanting to give them the best food we could find,” Ms Critchlow said.

"The different growing process means the farming practices are different right from the seeds that are used.

"In organic farming there are no GMO (genetically modified organism) seeds, they're all organic seeds, and there are no pesticides used on the crops.

"We feel that it's better to consume certified organic because people that might have compromised immune systems aren't at risk.”

Ms Critchlow said Bundaberg didn't have many organic farmers in the region but would urge more traditional farmers to seriously consider making the switch.

"I'm sure organic methods would be unfamiliar to many of our local farmers who might have grown up with conventional farming methods, and it's probably just been what they've always done,” she said.

"But for their own health, if they were to move into the organic space, they wouldn't have to be handling harmful chemicals and they could be assured of producing a high- quality product.”

A popular argument against organically certified produce is the cost, but in Ms Critchlow's mind, the price of quality and safe farming methods far outweighed the price.

"Much of the increased price can be due to the more labour- intensive growing process,” she said.

"Because the farmers aren't using products like Roundup, it's all done manually.”

And organic doesn't just mean fruits and vegetables.

The business also stocks a variety of meats, poultry, lamb, dairy and flowers.

Ms Critchlow began their east Bundaberg-based business six years ago and has noticed an increase in demand for organic goods.

"We still operate out of a cold room and make home deliveries, but there is a real want for it and a real need,” she said.

"We'd love to open a shop one day, but at this stage it's a bit scary to make the jump and would require a big commitment.”

At the end of the day, Ms Critchlow knows it's up to personal preference as to what people buy, but urges consumers to be mindful of what they put in their bodies.

"We just like to support the whole way of life I guess,” she said.

"It's not produced on a massive scale, it's supporting small family businesses, and it just flows on down the line.

"We find that you really appreciate the growing process that's used to get your food on the table.”

To shop with Bundaberg Organic and Quality Foods visit https://bit.ly/2JjvXzP.