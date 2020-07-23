Health concerns at front of mind

Face masks or face coverings are now mandatory for anyone leaving their homes in the Melbourne metropolitan area or the Mitchell Shire. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Why do Bundaberg residents always have to go to Brisbane hospitals for some operations and tests?

A city the size of Bundaberg should be able to do most surgeries and tests here.

I can understand organ transplants being done in Brisbane because of the teams of doctors and nurses required for the procedures. Also they have specialised equipment there for that.

It must take a lot of organisation and inconvenience at both Bundaberg and Brisbane hospitals.

Also having to arrange transport for the patients to Brisbane as well.

Then there are the problems for the patients.

Having to suffer the transfers as well, and also not always having family support while at Brisbane hospitals.

Some having to find their own way home after having had major surgery can be a worry.

Also, I am wondering about wearing masks and how long before it is safe not to wear one.

I worry about the virus lurking in shopping centre air conditioners.

When I wear a mask, people think I have something nasty, perhaps the virus, when very few others are wearing a mask.

I was unable to get anyone to serve me in one shop when I was wearing a mask even though I hadn’t left home for two weeks.

I hope our border with New South Wales is not opened until the last case there and Victoria is better.

If it does open then I will wear my mask again even though they tell us they are not 100% safe.

Some protection is better than none.

I wish it was acceptable for those of us who would like to wear a mask during the flu season every year.

Some countries already do.

We would be ridiculed if we did it in Australia.

I am too old to fight off those horrible viruses every year even after vaccination.

Betty Lowis, Kepnock