Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Health chief’s powers set to be extended

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 10:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A new COVID-19 Bill that extends the existing powers of Queensland's chief health officer will be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

The Public Health and Other Legislation (Extension of Expiring Provisions) Amendment Bill 2020 was introduced yesterday to ensure any sunset clauses or expiry provisions on various amendments did not come into effect until September 30 next year.

The Bill, which allows the government's health response to continue for another six months, is not considered urgent like other COVID-19 measures, allowing it to go before a parliamentary committee.

It came after the Greens on Wednesday attempted to establish a new committee to scrutinise COVID-19 decisions made under emergency legislation.

Member for Maiwar Michael Berkman wanted the committee to be chaired by either a crossbencher or opposition MP.

However the House voted against the proposal on Wednesday night.

As part of the extended amendments, which were originally introduced in March, the chief health officer was granted powers to regulate the community's behaviour in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

Originally published as Health chief's powers set to be extended

More Stories

chief health officer jeannette young coronavirus covid-19 pandemic queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        FRESH FACE: New leadership for local business support hub

        Premium Content FRESH FACE: New leadership for local business support hub

        News Meet the new executive manager for Regional Business HQ.

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        WELCOME BACK: Loggerhead returns to hatching home

        Premium Content WELCOME BACK: Loggerhead returns to hatching home

        News Researchers have been following her journey since 1977.

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Couple’s Christmas tradition brightens up community spirit

        Premium Content Couple’s Christmas tradition brightens up community spirit

        News Bundy couple’s heartfelt mission to bring Christmas joy to the community has been...

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM