Health chair responds after MP’s parliamentary attack

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Peta Jamieson has responded following Burnett MP Stephen Bennett’s explosive speech regarding former health boss Adrian Pennington.

Ms Jamieson told the NewsMail that the decision to terminate was very carefully considered and not made lightly.

Mr Bennett had raised a series of questions about the dismissal.

“I am unable to comment any further on the HR process while it is still under way, for privacy and confidentiality reasons,” she said.

“As I have previously offered publicly, I am happy to meet with anyone, including Mr Bennett, at any time.

“In relation to the Bundaberg Hospital project, development of the detailed business case remains a priority and work is proceeding as normal.”

