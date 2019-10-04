Menu
WBHHS BOARD: Mr George Plint.
Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

4th Oct 2019 6:10 PM
A SECOND Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board member has resigned in the wake of this week’s sacking of CEO Adrian Pennington.

That board member is George Plint. Mr Plint joins former North Burnett Regional Council mayor Joy Jensen, who resigned on Wednesday from the nine-person board.

Board chair Peta Jamieson said she was sad to see Joy and George leave, but respected their decisions.

“Both have made really valuable contributions, both to the Board and to the community as a whole – in particular, George, through his clinical experience and expertise, and Joy, through her passionate representation of rural patients,” Ms Jamieson said.

“I wish them both well.”

Mr Plint’s decision to leave the board, comes as former Wide Bay Health chair Dominic Devine called for an external review of Mr Pennington’s dismissal in light of details that surfaced late Thursday.

Mr Devine’s comments came in light of a NewsMail article in which a friend of the former CEO detailed the mental health crisis Mr Pennington suffered when he penned a suicide note on social media.

The friend said this post played a key part in current chair Peta Jamieson’s decision to remove Mr Pennington from his post on Monday.

Ms Jamieson has rejected this claim and said the post on its own was not a key factor in the decision.

Yesterday, Mr Miles’s office did not respond to NewsMail questions about whether the decision to remove Mr Pennington had to be ratified by the minister.

When also asked about whether he would support an external review, Mr Miles also didn’t answer directly.

He said the decision to terminate the contract of the CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service was made by the board chair.

“The HHS has offered support, both in the past and continues to do so,” he said.

“As with all terminations, there are HR processes in place and available to all parties. It would be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

