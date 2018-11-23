Health bosses launch Wide Bay long-term plan

STRATEGY: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and CEO Adrian Pennington yesterday released the hospital's strategic plan titled 'Care Comes First ... Through Patients' Eyes'.

STRATEGY: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and CEO Adrian Pennington yesterday released the hospital's strategic plan titled 'Care Comes First ... Through Patients' Eyes'. Tahlia Stehbens

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has released its future strategic plan with a focus on meeting the growing needs of the community.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said Care Comes First was all about putting the community at the centre of everything the service did over the next four years and beyond.

Ms Jamieson said having a strategic plan allowed the board to stay focused on working towards priorities with measurable outcomes.

"The plan focuses on delivering a range of outcomes to ensure our Wide Bay patients receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place,” Ms Jamieson said.

"It takes into account the region's current and future challenges, and lays out how WBHHS will deliver care that responds to those needs, through five key strategic directions.”

The five strategic directions are outlined as enhancing holistic health care, delivering more local care, planning for future infrastructure, developing support for staff and to excel through innovation.

Eight specific challenges were identified in the plan, including Bundaberg's rapidly ageing population and high rates of mental health problems.

Other factors identified were the high rates of smoking, drinking and obesity, high unemployment, high socio-economic disadvantage, high hospital admissions for chronic disease, the ageing health service infrastructure and the ageing health workforce.

Chief executive Adrian Pennington said increasing capacity was a key focus of Care Comes First because it not only improved patient flow and wait times, but also ensured patients were being cared for in the best way possible.

On October 24 the NewsMail exclusively revealed to readers of the hospital's plan for a new 20-bed ward, which will officially open on level two of the Bundaberg Hospital in early 2019.

"For example, the new medical ward at Bundaberg Hospital will help improve emergency department performance when patients need to be admitted but have nowhere to go, and will help alleviate the problem of medical patients sometimes taking up surgical beds,” Mr Pennington said.