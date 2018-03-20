Health boss delivers major update on Bundy Hospital upgrade

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles warns it will take "a number of years” to complete the planning process to upgrade Bundaberg Hospital to a level five service.

Responding in parliament on Monday to a petition, tabled in February, Mr Miles said the government had committed $3 million to the development of a business case for the hospital.

Nursing practitioner Jane Truscott's petition, boasting 136 signatures, said an upgrade would enable moderate to highly complex care to be delivered locally to meet the growing health demands of the region.

"Many people require diagnostics and treatment unavailable in the public system in Bundaberg,” the petition said.

It outlined Bundaberg's estimated population growth and high prevalence of chronic disease.

Mr Miles said the community would get the opportunity to have its say during the development of the business case.

"It will take a number of years to complete the planning process and develop the business case for the construction of a new or redeveloped public hospital in Bundaberg,” he said.

"The government will consider Bundaberg Hospital's business case once it is completed.”