Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People should seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, followed by a blotchy red rash and sore eyes.
People should seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, followed by a blotchy red rash and sore eyes.
Health

Health authorities issue measles alert

by Janelle Miles
12th Jul 2018 12:54 PM

A MEASLES alert has been issued after a child was diagnosed with the virus following a flight into Brisbane from the Philippines on Sunday.

Measles symptoms usually start about seven to 10 days after infection.
Measles symptoms usually start about seven to 10 days after infection.

He is one of 11 people diagnosed with the highly infectious virus in Queensland so far this year, compared with eight cases for the whole of 2017.

Public health officials have warned people who were in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital emergency department between 2pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday to be alert for signs of the virus if they have not been vaccinated for measles.

Passengers on Philippine Airlines flight PRO221 from Manila into the Brisbane International Airport on Sunday morning should also seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, followed by a blotchy red rash and sore eyes.

Metro North Public Health Unit physician Bhakti Vasant said measles symptoms usually started about seven to 10 days after infection.

 

People should seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, followed by a blotchy red rash and sore eyes.
People should seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, followed by a blotchy red rash and sore eyes.

 

She said people who were concerned they may have the virus should contact their general practitioner for advice before attending the medical practice so that precautions could be taken to avoiding spreading the disease to others.

"Measles can make people very unwell and although complications are uncommon they can be very serious," Dr Vasant said.

"Approximately 30 per cent of adults with measles will be hospitalised. It can be a severe illness even in otherwise healthy people. Because of recent measles outbreaks overseas, it is particularly important for travellers to get vaccinated before leaving Australia."

For more information, contact 13 HEALTH.

editors picks health measles

Top Stories

    Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    premium_icon Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    News A SOLICITOR whose careless driving killed two Bundy siblings has launched an extraordinary online tirade after his victims' families questioned his fine.

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    News An ambulance from Bundaberg is attending the crash.

    VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    premium_icon VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    News The 29-year-old local man is believed to be buried up to his neck.

    'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    premium_icon 'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    Crime 'As the old song says, you can't beat the law mate'

    Local Partners