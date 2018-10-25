Health authorities warn for Coast mozzie invasion

Coast health authorities are bracing for a potential swarm of mosquitoes after weeks of wet weather.

Coast health authorities are bracing for a potential swarm of mosquitoes after weeks of wet weather.

High levels of rainfall from severe thunderstorms may cause an increase in number of the outdoor pests on the Sunshine Coast.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Acting Manager of Environmental Health, Greg Blumke, is concerned about the potential increase in mosquitoes and the health of Coast and Gympie residents.

"It's very important to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites and to prevent further mosquito breeding by inspecting around your home and yard for standing water, which serves as a mosquito breeding site," Mr Blumke said.

The following are simple things that can be done to prevent mosquitoes and mosquito-borne disease.