Coast health authorities are bracing for a potential swarm of mosquitoes after weeks of wet weather.
Health authorities warn for Coast mozzie invasion

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Oct 2018 1:11 PM
HEALTH authorities are bracing for a potential swarm of mosquitoes after weeks of wet weather.

High levels of rainfall from severe thunderstorms may cause an increase in number of the outdoor pests on the Sunshine Coast.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Acting Manager of Environmental Health, Greg Blumke, is concerned about the potential increase in mosquitoes and the health of Coast and Gympie residents.

"It's very important to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites and to prevent further mosquito breeding by inspecting around your home and yard for standing water, which serves as a mosquito breeding site," Mr Blumke said.

 

The following are simple things that can be done to prevent mosquitoes and mosquito-borne disease.

  • Remain vigilant at all times of the day (because different disease-carrying mosquitoes can bite at different times) but especially at dawn and dusk on the Sunshine Coast.
  • Wear long, loose, light-coloured clothing.
  • Use an insect repellent than contains DEET or picaridin. Read and follow all directions and precautions on the mosquito repellent product label, especially for infants.
  • Empty any containers holding water around the house and worksite weekly.
  • Install and maintain insect screens on all doors, windows and rainwater tanks.
  • If planning an overseas trip, see your GP for a travel health consultation.
  • Under the Public Health Act 2005, you could be fined by your local council if your home and yard promotes the breeding of mosquitoes.
The Sunshine Coast Daily

