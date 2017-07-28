Health authorities should 'think big' for new hospital

GARY Hondow says the State Government needs to think big when it comes to delivering a new hospital for Bundaberg.

He said instead of building a level 5 facility which would improve our services, authorities needed to push for a level 6 hospital that would benefit the entire state, including areas to our north and south such as Rockhampton, Gladstone and Fraser Coast.

This kind of thinking, Mr Hondow said, would keep families closer to home and have a mountain of positive flow-on effects for Bundy.

He said waiting times had the potential to be slashed, along with government and patient out-of-pocket expenses as travelling hundreds of kilometres to Brisbane was negated.

He also said a level 6 facility had the potential to bring a paediatric treating hub to the area.

"Bundaberg residents really should stand up and make noise about getting a new hospital in town. Why settle for a 5, why send people away when a level 6 would benefit patients and the region?” he said.

"In the long run, it would be beneficial for government expenses, there would be more services for all of Queensland, the pressure on the likes of the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital would be eased, people in regional areas north of Bundaberg would have half the distance (to travel) and would feel more comfortable getting the same treatment as a Brisbane hospital without the hustle and bustle of Brisbane.”

Bundaberg Hospital is the oldest level 4 hospital in Queensland and Mr Hondow said if Bundaberg was successful in securing a level 6 replacement businesses like motels, food outlets and transport services would prosper.

"The whole state health service would benefit and it would decrease the $70 million Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme bill the state currently has. Plus by having a paediatric hub here families would then feel there is a valid second opinion available in Queensland when diagnosing their children and stop the need for families driving interstate to get clarification.

"People won't have to pay a week's rent in parking fees alone.”

The push for better facilities is one close Mr Hondow's heart..

His son needs regular medical attention at LCCH, and having facilities close to home would mean he wouldn't need to take as much time off work and could be with his son.

"While it would be great for my family, that's not the only reason I want it. There's so many people throughout Queensland who will benefit from a level 6 hospital here.”