Health at the top of new year resolution list

NEW year, new me... or at least that's the idea.

For many people the starting of a new calendar kickstarts healthy and productive habits.

CityFit Bundaberg group fitness manager Denise Williamson said the new year and resumption of school meant an influx of people.

Ms Williamson said those people were returning members, new members and those new to a gym.

The philosophy at CityFit is to do what you enjoy and what makes you happy.

Ms Williamson said by doing something you enjoyed, you were more likely to stick with it. "You'll make time for it,” she said.

Ms Williamson said CityFit had an array of classes including dance, combat-style training and weights for a vast demographic, and a private section for women.

Club manager Sharon Beath said those with fitness resolutions should start slow, with 30-minute sessions two or three times a week.

"Don't try to do everything all at once,” Ms Beath said, adding that creating new habits took time.

Gym-goer Connor Pratt said his new year's resolution was to continue progressing at the gym and his apprenticeship.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said establishing a healthy lifestyle was one of the most important things you could do to reduce your cancer risk.

"Last year, health and fitness topped the list for new year's resolutions, and it's great to see people are setting goals to improve their well-being,” Ms McMillan said.

"However, long-term change can be hard, and we know that not everyone actually achieves their resolutions.”

Data by comparison website Finder showed the top five resolutions for 2018 involved improving fitness, eating better, quitting smoking, quitting alcohol and learning a new skill.

Ms McMillan said research showed people were more likely to reach a goal if it was specific and attainable.

"Making too many changes too quickly or becoming discouraged after initial setbacks can cause people to throw in the towel and resume old unhealthy habits,” she said.

"Planning and setting realistic expectations are key.

"It's important that people start with small changes and develop a great support base of friends and family to encourage them to make long-term changes for their health.

"We want to keep all Queenslanders motivated to achieve their health goals, as at least one-third of all cancer cases are preventable with simple lifestyle changes, including limiting alcohol, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, eating well, keeping active and being SunSmart.”