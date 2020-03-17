Health and wellness hub welcomes new tenants

AN AWARD-WINNING complex that offers a variety of health and wellbeing services has three opportunities available for prospective tenants.

Australia’s largest medical imaging network I-MED, recently secured a space in Bundaberg’s IWC building.

The IWC Building.

General manager for IWC Wayne Mulvany said all expressions of interest were welcome, for the building’s three remaining and vacant tenancies.

“IWC has always been about bringing together services that support the health and wellbeing of all people in our community, in an inclusive and accessible way,” Mr Mulvany said.

“To support this, IWC has built into both buildings one and two of the health and wellbeing complex tenancy areas that can be utilised by external operations.”

Tenancy 5 is 119 sqm and can be combined with tenancy 4, which sit adjacently to each other.

Current tenants include Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, Coastal Life Therapies Psychology, IWC Pharmacy, as well as a medical centre, dental practice, gym and NDIS coordination team.

The complex also houses specialist and allied health services including midwifery, speech pathology, physiotherapy, dietetics and diabetes education.

Tenancy 4 is 166 sqm and can be combined with tenancy 5, which sit adjacently to each other.

Mr Mulvany said two large tenancies sized 166 sqm and 119 sqm, are available on the first level, along with a 31 sqm sized tenancy that has a street entrance and extended trading hours on weekdays.

For more information, email executive@iwc.org.au.