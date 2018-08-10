Health and medical industry jobs rise in region

BUNDABERG'S healthcare industry is the region's hot job creator at the moment, new figures show.

An analysis of job site Seek shows of the 350 currently available jobs in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett region, more than one in four is health-industry based.

The number of advertised available jobs included nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy, and GP positions - which were double or triple the amount of other advertised jobs in the retail, mechanical or agriculture industries.

With a number of big health projects set to come online as well as the further roll-out of the NDIS, health is only set to get stronger.

IPA Bundaberg branch manager Peter Bender said while the number of jobs were going up, encouraging both locals and professionals living in cities to take those jobs, could be a challenge.

"In Bundaberg, because it is a regional area, it always has a stronger 'need' than we have 'available' for professionals," Mr Bender said.

"Because there is obviously more money, and it is easier living in the cities so it is always a challenge to have them (medical professionals) in regional areas."

Mr Bender said medical and healthcare jobs were essential to the region.

The key was highlighting the benefits of living in Bundaberg to job seekers.

"If you're looking at the medical jobs - we need these people for the care of everyone in Bundaberg. If we can't fill the job with a local, we try to fill it with a regional person," he said.

"Overseas is usually a last resort. It is six to eight months to get someone from overseas, so it is not something we try to do."

Mr Bender said the imminent and continuing growth of the medical industry in Bundaberg will only improve opportunities for people seeking jobs in the health sector.

"Growth in both the infrastructure and the building of the hospitals is going to be a big thing to draw people back to the region," he said.

This growth in the Bundaberg health sector is only expected to increase, after plans to build a new day hospital - Bundaberg's fourth - were announced last month.

The State Government have previously announced a new or revamped Bundaberg Hospital to the infrastructure pipeline report.

Last week, a multi-million dollar expansion to the Friendly Society Private Hospital was revealed.