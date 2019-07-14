‘Headspins and headaches’: Blue’s concussion toll

Carlton defender Liam Jones has revealed he suffered head spins and headaches for weeks after he was knocked out in a sickening head clash in May.

The Blue, who signed a three-year contract extension last week, says it was the first time he had been knocked when he and Kangaroo Cam Zurhaar came together in the Round 5 match-up.

"It was about two months I ended up missing with the concussion," Jones said on Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

Liam Jones has revealed the effects of the concussion he suffered in his head clash with Cam Zurhaar. Picture: Getty Images

"It was the first time I have really been knocked out cold, so I never really knew how to deal with it.

"The club handled it really well, they really took their time, consulted some specialists.

"They let me have time at home but, for maybe the first three weeks, I had a lot of ongoing symptoms, head spins, headaches and that sort of thing, so that took a few weeks to pass."

Liam Jones has been stretchered off and Cam Zurhaar is being treated on the bench after a heavy clash.#AFLBluesNorth pic.twitter.com/l3UHYE4nDB — AFL (@AFL) May 5, 2019

The Blues have won two of their three games since Jones returned to the line-up, including a stunning road victory over Sydney on Saturday.

Jones said he had spoken to ex-coach Brendon Bolton since the club sacked him early last month.

"I spoke to Bolts maybe a week or two after what happened and I think it happened for him quite quickly and abruptly," he said.

"Just knowing him quite well, he loved the job, he loved the Carlton football club, he loves coaching, so I think, for that to be taken away from him, would have been really hard."

Jones has had a roller coaster career that started at the Western Bulldogs and hit a crossroads in 2017, when he turned on a stunning end to the season and was rewarded with a new contract at the Blues.

Jones has become known for his high-flying antics. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

He admits the doubt crept in.

"Yeah, definitely (doubted himself) at times," he said.

"There was times in the VFL when I wasn't even performing in the early days at the Northern Blues and it was just hard and I just had to revisit what I was doing.

"I have always loved football and I just wanted to get the enjoyment back.

"To even play football when you see (Carlton co-captain) Sam Docherty (knee) is missing years and all of these guys with long-term injuries, I just thought 'how good's this', playing VFL, AFL, whatever level it is, I was going to enjoy it."