Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Headspace to hold session for parents of teens

Jessica Mcgrath
by and Jessica McGrath
6th Nov 2019 5:02 PM

PARENTS are invited to hear how they can best support their children through their teenage years.

Kingaroy State High School will be holding a parent information session, presented by Headspace.

They will cover mental health and wellbeing in adolescence, as well as outlining adolescent development.

Parents will be given strategies to connect and communicate with their teenagers experiencing mental health.

The session will also cover where and how families can access support.

The session will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at 5.30pm.

It will be held in the high school's KPAC hall, with entry via Markwell St, Kingaroy.

For more information contact guidance officer Jo Dixon on 4160 0666.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        premium_icon Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        News PARADISE Dam isn’t just failing on one structural level, but several, according to a source who spoke to the NewsMail.

        Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        premium_icon Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        News 1770 Marina Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court

        Man fined $1100 after crashing car

        premium_icon Man fined $1100 after crashing car

        News A CRASH which left a 24-year-old man’s white Mazda undrivable has landed him in...

        7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        premium_icon 7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        News Work bans start at Catholic schools as part of industrial action