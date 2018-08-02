Headspace launches campaign for young men's mental health

Headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said "While young men commonly understand the importance of maintaining their physical health, they do not place the same emphasis on maintaining their mental health, and many simply don't know where to start."

MINDS need training too.

That's the message being issued by Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation following the launch of the Headcoach campaign for young men.

According to the organisation, one in seven young men aged between 16 and 24 experience depression or anxiety each year, with only 13 per cent of them asking for help.

More alarmingly is the leading cause of death for young men in Australia - suicide.

A Headspace release stated young men have a tough time recognising the importance of maintaining their mental health for a number of reasons including traditional gender role stereotypes, inability to identify early warning signs and a reluctance to let anyone know if they are struggling.

"By bringing together some of the country's most elite athletes to share tips and advice from their own experience, Headcoach highlights the importance to young men of training their bodies and their minds,” it read.

"At headspace we are absolutely committed to ensuring all young men have the tools and confidence they need to be more proactive and open in managing their mental health and wellbeing, he said.

"Simple tips like staying connected to others, building coping strategies, doing things you enjoy and sleeping well, can all play a vital role in building resilience and maintaining a healthy headspace.

"I'd like to thank all of the campaign ambassadors as well as all young people who have supported us to launch this extremely important campaign to help young men.

"Headspace statistics further demonstrate the reluctance of men in seeking help, with 60 per cent of the total young people (12-25 years) who accessed headspace centres in 2017 being women, and only 38 per cent men.

"Taking a closer look, just 17 per cent were young men 18-25 years old.”

Headcoach seeks to educate young men that maintaining their mental health is just as important as maintaining their physical health. It is an extremely important campaign for young men according to Headspace Bundaberg Youth Engagement Committee member Darcy Simmonds.

"It is so important that young men know there are things they can do to support their mental health," he said.

"The Headcoach campaign is about practical skills and knowledge that we all need to be more proactive in supporting our mental health." headspace Bundaberg is looking to connect withlocal sporting clubs and teams to help spread the message.

Mr Simmonds said it is crucial that all young people feel safe and confident to seek the help they need.

"We hope the message of headcoach reaches lots of young people, in particular guys, to feel as confident to talk about their mental health and wellbeing as they are their physical health," he said.

If you, or a young man you know is struggling they can seek support at Headspace through face-to-face, online and over the phone.

The seven tips to maintaining a healthy headspace can be found at www.headspace.org.au/headcoach.