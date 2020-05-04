Headspace calling on community to take on Push-Up Challenge

HEADSPACE Bundaberg is taking on The Push-Up Challenge next month and the local team is calling on residents to join them in their 3,046 push up mission.

Participants across the country are set to connect virtually to challenge themselves physically, learn about mental health and help raise awareness of the 3,046 individuals in Australia whose lives were lost to suicide in 2018.

The Push-Up Challenge was founded by Perth engineer Nick Hudson three years ago after experiencing depression relating to major open-heart surgery.

“We are facing extraordinarily difficult times with the spread of coronavirus and mandated social isolation and now, more than ever, we believe in the power of online communities and the importance of keeping your mental health in check,” he said.

PUSH UP: Team Bundy front to back – Cristel Simmonds, Bridget Donohue, Amy Ganley and centre manager Dean Hyland.

The headspace Bundaberg crew will be completing 3,046 push-ups across three weeks in May to get fit, learn about mental health and raise funds for their local headspace.

headspace Bundaberg is encouraging young people, local businesses, gyms and clubs in the area to join them.

Each day as part of the challenge, participants get down and push-up, with the number of pushups each day changing to reflect a vital mental health statistic.

Having participated last year, headspace Bundaberg community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds said it was “so much fun so we’re back for more”.

“Many people valued learning the mental health aspects last year,” she said.

“We want to see all of Bundaberg get in and push for better, we’re pretty sure there’s some

competitive challengers out there.

“Remember to choose headspace Bundaberg if you fundraise, we really value the support and it will help us provide the best services we can for young people in our community.”

The Push-Up Challenge runs over 21 days, from May 11–31.

You can register as an individual, a team, or get your workplace, club or gym involved as a community at www.pushupchallenge.com.au