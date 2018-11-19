Headquarters donate hundreds to the Mo

MO-MENT: Alanna Gear sculpts Alex Meales Moe he has been growing for Movember.

MO-MENT: Alanna Gear sculpts Alex Meales Moe he has been growing for Movember. Brian Cassidy

NOVEMBER is a month dedicated to men's health, and Headquarters on Targo are right behind the Movember movement.

The salon and barber shop had urged locals to take a 'Mo-ment' on Saturday - they pledged $5 from every cut on the day to the cause.

Owner Sarah van Dalen said the barber shop was aimed at the younger generation and many young male clients passed through its doors each day.

"We think it's a good cause to raise money for,” Msvan Dalen said.

"I think it is really important that they understand the importance of men's mental and physical health.

"Unfortunately too many of us have lost friends, family and loved ones, both young and old, who were struggling with mental health issues.

"Our Mo-ment event is to raise funds for not only men struggling with mental health issues and to aid with suicide prevention, but also to help men fight against prostrate cancer and testicular cancer and to open the eyes of the younger generation to the importance of speaking out and getting health checks regularly.”

The business was able to raise $305 in their five hours of business, and Msvan Dalen said the more awareness she could raise, the more people she could potentially help in the Bundaberg region.

The Movember Foundation works to remove the stigma that can surround prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

If you would like to donate to the Movember Foundation, organise your own fund-raising event or simply learn more about men's mental health and wellness, visit their website at au.movember.com.