Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
News

Handgun used in lunchtime robbery at caravan park

Annie Perets
by
8th Oct 2018 9:01 AM
A HANDGUN was believed to have been used during a daylight robbery at a Torquay caravan park.

Police are investigating the incident which happened about midday on Sunday.

Early reports indicate the offender pointed the weapon at a female employee before fleeing the scene with money.

Recapping the terrifying event, a caravan park employee told the Chronicle the offender "pulled a handgun out of his pants and pointed it at the manager."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the staff member was not injured.

If you have any information for police, call Police Link on 131 444.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

