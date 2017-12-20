Headless turtle found on beach

WHILE thousands of visitors are experiencing our famed turtle centre at Mon Repos, a little further down the coast a turtle has washed up without a head and wrapped in rope.

After the picture was posted on a local social media forum, residents expressed their sadness for the sea creature at Coonarr and their belief more needs to be done to reduce pollution in our oceans.

The NewsMail contacted the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection but did not receive a response before deadline.

It isn't the first time a turtle has washed ashore dead in the region, which is home to the southern Pacific's biggest loggerhead turtle rookery.

In March this year, a dead adult green turtle was found at Moneys Creek and in 2014 a turtle was found trapped in a crab pot at Innes Park.

Speaking about the turtle at Moneys Creek, a DEHP spokesman said while it was not an offence to help wildlife in distress, the department strongly recommended people report it to authorities rather than attempting to help it.

"Wild animals are just that - wild - and attempting to assist them can be potentially dangerous.”

Turtle strandings can be reported on 1300 264 625. Callers are asked provide the location, a description of what's wrong with the animal and a description of the animal, including its size, condition and any identifying tags.