'Headland heroes' win award for tiger shark attack rescue

ACTION MEN: (L-R) Nathan Steer, Jacob Thomson and Graham Sharry were the first lifesavers to respond to reports Kyle Roberts' kayak had been attacked by a large tiger shark. Dave McLean joined the team, working as comms coordinator for the rescue. John McCutcheon

WHEN the call came through that a kayaker had been attacked by a 4m tiger shark in the early hours of the morning four experienced Coast lifesavers didn't hesitate.

Unsure if they were on a futile race to the scene of a gruesome shark attack, or heading straight into the jaws of a shark themselves, little regard was given to anything else but to try and find, then save, radiographer and young father Kyle Roberts.

Surf Life Saving Sunshine Coast operations support advisor Graham Sharry took the after-hours call just before 6am, after Mr Roberts' mayday calls.

Mr Roberts had been fishing in his kayak off Moffat Beach headland on November 15, 2018, when a 4-4.5m tiger shark attacked his kayak.

Mr Roberts was sent flying into the ocean about 2m from his kayak, while the shark was still attached to his vessel.

After it took off, Mr Roberts was able to clamber up onto his now-sinking kayak and radio for help.

As Mr Sharry and Met Caloundra volunteer lifesaver Nathan Steer were urgently kitting up and getting their jet skis ready Buderim teen Josh Ball began paddling his kayak towards Mr Roberts with no regard for the danger that may have been ahead.

Lifesaving services coordinator Jacob Thomson raced up to the headland with a pair of binoculars, scouring the ocean desperately for any sign of Mr Roberts.

Battling morning sun beaming straight at him and glare off the ocean, he eventually spotted a black mass about 2km offshore.

"He was literally a tiny black spot floating with the motion of the sea," Mr Thomson recalled.

"Initial reports were he was attacked by a shark himself."

As the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter crew began preparing for a search mission the early-morning rescue mission was rolling along rapidly.

RECOGNISED: (L-R) Jacob Thomson, Nathan Steer, Graham Sharry and Dave McLean are being recognised with rescue of the month awards for their rescue of a kayaker who was attacked by a 4m tiger shark while fishing off Moffat Headland. John McCutcheon

Lifesaving state operations support advisor Dave McLean had taken charge of communications for the small, but experienced team.

He was liaising with kayakers, the Coast Guard and lifesavers, as they tried to guide Mr Sharry and Mr Steer to Mr Roberts.

"It wasn't an easy task," Mr Thomson said.

"We were struggling with that originally (getting in the right location)."

About half an hour after the first desperate calls for help was when Mr Ball reached Mr Roberts, who was understandably in shock.

Mr Sharry and Mr Steer arrived moments later and they were able to bring Mr Roberts safely ashore.

The lifesavers, who were part of the Sunshine Coast Emergency Response Group, were nominated for the Surf Life Saving Australia Rescue of the Month award for November.

Mr Sharry and Mr Steer were headed down to Canberra where they would receive the Rescue of the Month award at Parliament House, as part of the Parliamentary Friends of Surf Life Saving Quarterly Update on Wednesday.

Mr Thomson said the team was just happy to find Mr Roberts, and the recognition was a bonus and Mr Roberts had since reached out and thanked his rescuers.