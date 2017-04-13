Heading south? Expect delays of up to 45 minutes

28°
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking safety works at various locations along the Bruce Hwy in the Wide Bay/Burnett district.

To assist motorists to plan their travels and potentially seek alternative routes, this map plots work locations and provides estimated travel delays.

Motorists can also call 13 19 40 for regular and up-to-date information on road closures and events or check qldtraffic.qld.gov.au before travelling.

To receive ongoing updates about these works please contact the department on 1300 728 390 during business hours, email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

Motorists can expect:

  • Delays of 10-15 minutes between Howard and Childers.
  • Around 10 minutes delay north of Tiaro from mid-April.
  • Minor delays at Tinana, around five minutes.
  • Delays of 10-15 minutes south of Bauple.
Bundaberg News Mail
