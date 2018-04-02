Mental health service for Bundy's youth records huge rise

MORE than 100 people have celebrated Headspace Bundaberg's first birthday as the service reflects on its achievements to date and looks at what else can be done to help the region's youth.

Headspace community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds said the day was a chance for everyone to see what the service offered.

"We had lots of young people coming in and just learning more about Headspace and making it a little bit more approachable and feeling safe and comfortable," she said.

"I have no doubt they'll go and share that message with their friends, which is what Headspace is all about - the young people de-stigmatising the conversation around mental health and taking support early before it gets too big.

headspace Bundaberg celebrated their first birthday. centre manager Tim Byrne and Cristel Simmonds. Mike Knott BUN290318HEADSPACE5

"The first couple of weeks we had three young people come through and now we are seeing about 200 appointments per month, so the support has been growing.

"We also work closely with a lot of other community services to make sure the young people get the connection to community that they need.

"Counselling's the first step but then we want them to connect in a meaningful way for themselves whether it's through employment, education, social connection - whatever they need personally."

headspace Bundaberg celebrated their first birthday. Katy Cherry, James Janson, Liam Andrews, Darcy Simmonds and Gemma Louise. Mike Knott BUN290318HEADSPACE2

Mrs Simmonds said there was a number of success stories which highlighted the different ways Headspace was helping the region's young people.

"There was one instance of a young fella that was having housing issues and we were able to connection with regional housing and secure him safe accommodation for that night," she said.

"So that was a great working partnership with regional housing.

headspace Bundaberg celebrated their first birthday. Mike Knott BUN290318HEADSPACE1

"We have a social group on a Monday afternoon and we see young people present quite nervous and anxious.

"They're not used to a lot of social interaction but by week two or three they're coming in and they're very lively, much more comfortable, bringing their friends along and really gelling with the whole group, which is fantastic to see."

For anyone who isn't aware what Headspace is all about, Mrs Simmonds said the service was committed to listening to young people and going forward they were looking to direct support into the areas concerning youths.

"We have a youth volunteer committee and they help drive what's important to the young people here and what would they like to see change," she said.

"We've just come back from national forum where we took three of our volunteers and they would love to integrate a lot more LGBTI support."