Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR ROWER: Bundaberg's Tessa Carty.
STAR ROWER: Bundaberg's Tessa Carty. Mike Knott BUN070514TES1
Sport

Head of the River produces state and national stars

Shane Jones
by
15th Jun 2019 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROWING: As the next generation of Bundaberg school rowers prepare to add their name to the Head of the River winners list, it is important to remember the past.

Bundaberg has produced quality rowers in the past and continue to do so through not only the Head of the River but through the Bundaberg Rowing Club as well.

The Head of the River has been held for the past 26 years with Shalom College winning the first 20 editions and the past six going to St Luke's Anglican School.

But those two schools haven't been the only ones to produce Queensland and Australian rowers.

Here is a list, compiled with the help of Shalom College rowing coach Rod Silcox.

It is not complete so if anyone else knows of more, email sport@news-mail.com.au.

Emma McCarthy

The former Shalom College student raced for Queensland in the middle of the last decade and represented Australia at the under-23 world rowing championships and at a World Rowing Cup in 2012.

Chris Bigg

The Bundaberg State High rower represented Queensland and Australia in 2009.

He also represented Queensland again three years later.

Nick Silcox

The Shalom College alumuni should have been an Olympian at Rio three years ago but missed due to the qualifying process not being in his team's favour.

Jerom Norris AND

Karla Dexter

The Shalom College and St Luke's students represented Queensland in 2007.

Tom Cox

The former Gin Gin State High School student represented Australia in 2008.

Daniel Brame

A Shalom College rower, he represented Australia in 2011.

Tessa Carty

The Shalom College product represented Queensland for four years from 2013 to 2016 and Australia from 2013 to 2015.

Morgan Riemer

The Bundaberg State High School alumuni represented Australia at the U21 world titles in 2016.

Rebecca Markwell

The former Shalom College College and para rower has represented Queensland for the past three years.

Elliot AND Morgan

Apel

The brothers, who attended Gin Gin State High School, have represented Australia and Queensland.

australian rowing head of the river queensland rowing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    premium_icon Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    Council News THE established Anglicare residential aged care facility in Kalkie has lodged its plans to expand.

    Bundy author shares her real-life cancer drama

    premium_icon Bundy author shares her real-life cancer drama

    Health Message of hope amid battle for life

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    News This is the moment a huge great white spark popped up

    NewsMail reporter shares stressful journey to find a rental

    premium_icon NewsMail reporter shares stressful journey to find a rental

    Property MOVING to Bundy to start journalism career was a dream come true