Head of the River produces state and national stars

ROWING: As the next generation of Bundaberg school rowers prepare to add their name to the Head of the River winners list, it is important to remember the past.

Bundaberg has produced quality rowers in the past and continue to do so through not only the Head of the River but through the Bundaberg Rowing Club as well.

The Head of the River has been held for the past 26 years with Shalom College winning the first 20 editions and the past six going to St Luke's Anglican School.

But those two schools haven't been the only ones to produce Queensland and Australian rowers.

Here is a list, compiled with the help of Shalom College rowing coach Rod Silcox.

It is not complete so if anyone else knows of more, email sport@news-mail.com.au.

Emma McCarthy

The former Shalom College student raced for Queensland in the middle of the last decade and represented Australia at the under-23 world rowing championships and at a World Rowing Cup in 2012.

Chris Bigg

The Bundaberg State High rower represented Queensland and Australia in 2009.

He also represented Queensland again three years later.

Nick Silcox

The Shalom College alumuni should have been an Olympian at Rio three years ago but missed due to the qualifying process not being in his team's favour.

Jerom Norris AND

Karla Dexter

The Shalom College and St Luke's students represented Queensland in 2007.

Tom Cox

The former Gin Gin State High School student represented Australia in 2008.

Daniel Brame

A Shalom College rower, he represented Australia in 2011.

Tessa Carty

The Shalom College product represented Queensland for four years from 2013 to 2016 and Australia from 2013 to 2015.

Morgan Riemer

The Bundaberg State High School alumuni represented Australia at the U21 world titles in 2016.

Rebecca Markwell

The former Shalom College College and para rower has represented Queensland for the past three years.

Elliot AND Morgan

Apel

The brothers, who attended Gin Gin State High School, have represented Australia and Queensland.