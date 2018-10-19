Head down to Lake Monduran for family fishing classic

WHAT A CATCH: Dale Smith with a 69cm barra he caught at Lake Monduran.

WHAT A CATCH: Dale Smith with a 69cm barra he caught at Lake Monduran.

IF YOU'RE looking to get out of the house, this weekend is the time to haul out the boat and head down to Lake Monduran.

Tomorrow and Sunday the 20th Win Television Monduran Family Fishing Classic will be hosted by the Monduran Anglers and Stocking Association.

The family classic has a range of prizes up for grabs for both adults and children.

Whether you've caught the longest barra or a bunch of catfish, you might find yourself a winner this weekend.

In the registered senior and junior competition major catch prizes, there are the following categories: longest overall legal barramundi, heaviest overall legal Australian bass, heaviest overall catfish and heaviest overall bag of 20 catfish.

In addition to the major prizes, there are also lucky draws.

A Stocked Impoundment Permit (SIP) is required to be purchased prior to fishing in Monduran Dam.

For more information on this permit and the fishing classic, head to www.masa-fishstocking.org.au.

Lake Monduran Recreational Area is north of Gin Gin.

For more fishing around the region, check out Getting Out in today's NewsMail.