Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT A CATCH: Dale Smith with a 69cm barra he caught at Lake Monduran.
WHAT A CATCH: Dale Smith with a 69cm barra he caught at Lake Monduran.
Whats On

Head down to Lake Monduran for family fishing classic

Mikayla Haupt
by
19th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE looking to get out of the house, this weekend is the time to haul out the boat and head down to Lake Monduran.

Tomorrow and Sunday the 20th Win Television Monduran Family Fishing Classic will be hosted by the Monduran Anglers and Stocking Association.

The family classic has a range of prizes up for grabs for both adults and children.

Whether you've caught the longest barra or a bunch of catfish, you might find yourself a winner this weekend.

In the registered senior and junior competition major catch prizes, there are the following categories: longest overall legal barramundi, heaviest overall legal Australian bass, heaviest overall catfish and heaviest overall bag of 20 catfish.

In addition to the major prizes, there are also lucky draws.

A Stocked Impoundment Permit (SIP) is required to be purchased prior to fishing in Monduran Dam.

For more information on this permit and the fishing classic, head to www.masa-fishstocking.org.au.

Lake Monduran Recreational Area is north of Gin Gin.

For more fishing around the region, check out Getting Out in today's NewsMail.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fishos face anxious wait for PFAS testing

    premium_icon Fishos face anxious wait for PFAS testing

    News BUNDABERG fishermen are anxiously waiting to find out if it's safe to eat the seafood they catch out of the Burnett River.

    • 19th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Financial stress leads businessman to commit $34K fraud

    premium_icon Financial stress leads businessman to commit $34K fraud

    Crime Bundy business owner sentenced to suspended 12 months prison term

    • 19th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Robots v workers: Why humans still rule our farms

    premium_icon Robots v workers: Why humans still rule our farms

    News Real people still leading the way on farms

    • 19th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Health service to aid Bundy women seeking abortions

    premium_icon Health service to aid Bundy women seeking abortions

    Health Bundaberg women travel three hours for terminations

    • 19th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners