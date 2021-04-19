Menu
Daren O'Hanlon recently passed away from a heart attack.
‘He was so important’: Kind brother mourned by loved ones

Eden Boyd
18th Apr 2021 3:30 PM | Updated: 19th Apr 2021 4:47 AM
Daren O'Hanlon was more than just his sister Wendy's little brother.

He was her best friend.

The pair grew up with their other brother on a 100 acre cane farm and neither time nor distance could weaken their bond after they left the Maroochy River property.

Their unspoken connection will remain strong despite Daren sadly passing away from a shock heart attack last month.

Ms O'Hanlon said she couldn't put into words how she felt about the profound loss.

"Daren and I, all our lives, would ring each other if we needed help and bang, we were there," she said.

"He just listened, and he was patient. He was so important."

The Noosa radio host said Daren was known for his generosity with volunteering at the Noosa and Cooroy Salvos stores and had a passion in learning about all things electronics.

His love for technology began at a young age and he carried it with him right through his life.

The Cooroy resident had a group of elderly clients who he helped when any computer problems arose, no matter how big or small.

Ms O'Hanlon said Daren was more of a companion to his customers and often gave his time chatting with them over a cup of tea.

"They didn't know what to do with (their computers), so Daren was amazing," she said.

"He had clients from Caloundra to Noosa and all over.

"Most of them didn't have anyone come over and give them time.

"He was always there, and he loved being with them."

Daren O'Hanlon was a big part in operating the Yandina Speedway.
The 56-year-old played a big role in his family's several businesses, including when they operated the Yandina Speedway.

Ms O'Hanlon said her brother's work didn't stop him from being a dedicated uncle to her two sons Billy and Jaye.

"He wasn't just their uncle, he was like their dad also," she said.

"(He) raised my sons to the extent that he was like their dad, how much they loved uncle Daren and how funny he was."

Billy Featherby said he remembered his uncle most as being a joker who wasn't afraid to poke fun at himself.

"He had the funniest quirks that kept our friends and family entertained around the clock," he said.

Known affectionately as a "mad scientist" to his family, Mr Featherby said Daren brought an immense amount of joy to their world.

"Daren helped raised Jaye and me on a steady diet of The Simpsons and Mel Brooks movies," he said.

"They say you become the person you are from all the people you encounter as you go through life.

"(His) ability to always look on the bright side and think positive; I have tried to adopt it as my own.

"Whenever I am seen smiling, the world will know it's because I remember you."

An intelligent man with a huge heart, Ms O'Hanlon said it was impossible to sum up who Daren was in words.

But most of all, she said she'd never forget his booming laugh.

"I honestly remember him laughing," she said.

"He had the biggest laugh ever and it went on forever."

