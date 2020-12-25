Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trudy Vains’ brother Michael died in a head-on crash on Round Hill Rd at Agnes Waters on December 29, 2009. She now wants other motorists to take care.
Trudy Vains’ brother Michael died in a head-on crash on Round Hill Rd at Agnes Waters on December 29, 2009. She now wants other motorists to take care.
Letters to the Editor

‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

Trudy Vains
25th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After reading and hearing about so many accidents and fatalities on the roads already, it takes me back to December 29, 2009 when that phone call came.

My brother Michael who was only 33 years old had died in a fatal head-on collision with another car on his way to a camping site at Agnes Waters.

His accident happened on a long stretch of road at Seventeen Seventy.

Noone knows the reason behind this accident, but the fact of the matter is, he is dead.

We can’t change what happened.

TOO MANY, TOO SOON: Faces behind Coast’s road toll

HAVE YOUR SAY: Write a letter to the editor

This phone call absolutely changed my life as well as my family.

We will never be the same again.

To get that phone call is the worst nightmare for anyone and I truly wish that everyone stays safe this festive season.

Simple things can make for a better and safe trip on the roads:

Please make sure that your phone is either on bluetooth or turn it off.

Focus on the road.

Choose your music before you start your drive.

Take regular breaks to recharge, re energise and not get tired.

Pull over on the side of the road to eat, do not do it while driving.

If under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call an uber or taxi, don’t drive.

Don’t even think about driving just down the road.

Do the right thing.

Words just cannot express what it’s like to get that phone call, and if we just remember that one single thing, thought, action – that you might think is OK for just a second – can absolutely change the lives of so many people.

It’s not only family members that we need to think about, it’s the people who see the accidents and attend as first aiders or first responders.

These accidents change their lives as well.

You don’t want that phone call.

Please drive safely.

fatal five fatalities letters to the editior tributes your story

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEASON OF GIVING: 7 local campaigns that need your support

        SEASON OF GIVING: 7 local campaigns that need your support

        News Here are just seven local fundraising campaigns that need your support this Christmas

        BEACH REPORT: Best beach spots to celebrate Christmas

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Best beach spots to celebrate Christmas

        News How conditions are looking around the region’s beaches

        PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        News BUNDABERG’S pets are getting festive.

        WEATHER WRAP: How conditions will be for Christmas Day

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: How conditions will be for Christmas Day

        News Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s