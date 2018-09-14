‘He was my best mate’: Family shattered after dog strangled

A FAMILY on the Fraser Coast is devastated after their missing dog was discovered dead, with a plastic bag tied tightly around his neck.



The body of German Shorthaired Pointer Axle was found washed up in mangroves at a Hervey Bay beach sparking an RSPCA investigation.

Terry Crane and partner Natasha O'Shannessey from Beelbi Creek want some answers as to how their dog Axle ended up dead in the mangroves at Urangan. Alistair Brightman

According to Mr Crane, Axle had disappeared into scrub near their Beelbi Creek home during a game of fetch late last month.



Four days later, the dog's body was found washed up at Urangan. Axle's distinct orange collar was missing.



Because of the suspicious circumstances, RSPCA investigators have launched an investigation into the incident.



The Fraser Coast Regional Council assisted the RSPCA by transporting Axle's body to a local vet, where a post-mortem was conducted to identify the cause of death.



He was then transported to the RSPCA Wacol campus for further testing.

Mr Crane said it was heartbreaking to receive the phone call after days of searching.



"I've had him since he was a puppy, he was part of the family for the last three years," Mr Crane said.



"He was such a beautiful dog, and he'd never do anything that would warrant something like this.



"It was shocking that something like that would happen, that someone could to that to an animal.



"We've freshly moved here, and something like this has happened, it makes you second-guess a lot of stuff, like whether we made the right choice."



An RSPCA spokesman said investigation was ongoing.



"(The family) are desperate for answers and want to know what took place after Axle left the family home in Beelbi Creek," RSPCA Chief Investigator Daniel Young said.



"Losing a pet is distressing enough, but receiving information that your dog had been located in way that can only be described as suspicious, must be overwhelming.



"We are just as eager as the owners to piece together what happened to Axle from the time he left the family home to when he was sadly found discarded and deceased.



"We are urging anyone who saw anything in the area around August 28 to come forward."



Anyone with any information can contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.



