’He was bashed’: Parents slam school

THE parents of a Sydney boy who was put in a coma after a brutal punch from another student have rejected claims it was a "game that went tragically wrong".

Police previously believed Nedal Chemaisse, 10, was playing a game with friends in the boys' bathroom at Wattawa Heights Public School on September 11 when he allegedly went into cardiac arrest.

But parents Walid and Rana Chemaisse have lashed the school and the education department, alleging, in an interview with Ten News, their boy was instead bashed and the person responsible had not suffered any consequences.

Mr and Mrs Chemaisse were overseas, celebrating their wedding anniversary, when they received a terrifying phone call about their beloved son.

"Mama, Nadal is in intensive care, he's very, very sick, you need to come home now," Mrs Chemaisse recounted. "That was horrific."

Nedal in hospital in a coma with his mother Rana by his side. Picture: Ten News



"He was dead, there was no heartbeat but they revived him and he's on his way to hospital right now," another family member told Nedal's parents.

The couple frantically jumped on a plane home, not knowing if their boy was going to live or die.

"He had stopped breathing so effectively he was dead," Mrs Chemaisse told Ten News.

"How did that happen? How did this happen at school?"

Police previously alleged Nedal was in the bathrooms at the Bankstown primary school when he was hit by one of the group, falling backwards and triggering a "medical episode".

Mrs Chemaisse said she since found out Nedal had walked in on a group of older boys in the bathroom.

"Nedal got punched in the temple, he staggered and hit the wall and then fell and smashed the back of his head," Mrs Chemaisse said. "How can you hurt my son that bad? It's a thug act, no mercy."

It's understood the boy who hit Nedal had recently come back from a school suspension and now Mr and Mrs Chemaisse want to why their son was put in harm's way.

"We want to know how? Why? He was dead! How did this happen at school with teachers around," Mr Chemaisse said.

"The most disappointing thing is we have not heard one thing from that boy's parents, no text, no phone call, not one thing to ask about Nedal's well being from them. Nothing."

Walid and Rana Chemaisse. Picture: Ten News

It's been more than a week since Nedal was rushed to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Immediately after the incident, Wattawa Heights Public School said it had been offering the family support.

"Wattawa Heights Public School is offering support to the family of the student injured at school yesterday and is working with police to determine the circumstances around the injury," it read.

"When accurate information about what occurred is available, the school will share that with parents and carers.

"It is not appropriate for the school to provide detailed comment about this matter before police finish their investigation."

The NSW Education Department said the school may take further action and police said it would not be pressing charges.