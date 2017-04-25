He used nails to stop landmines going 'bang'

PEACEKEEPER in the Royal Marines Commando and now Childers resident Colin Deller-Smith marched in today's Anzac Day parade.

Having served in various parts of North Africa doing foot patrols in search of weapons, Mr Deller-Smith said he was excited to march, especially with his own two feet.

"You always had to have two-inch nails, if you found an unexploded landmine, you press the trigger down, put a nail through the hole to lock it and stop it going bang - it would only go off, bang, when it jumped in the after you took your foot off it,” Deller-Smith said.

"It was crazy, but at that point in time it was the only way to move them without them going bang when we touched them.”

With no roads in the mountainous terrain, he said during his countless foot patrols he walked a "fair distance” but the landscape provided moments of serenity.

"It would be 55 degrees at 5am and then there would be six foot of snow on the ground,” he said.

"It looked like the back end of Biggenden up in the hills there, only they had all pine trees everywhere and when the sun came out everything smelled of pine, it was absolutely wonderful, snow underfoot of course.”

He said when he joined the National Service, they decided that he would be a peacekeeper and sent him to North Africa.

Having been an active member of the Childers community, Mr Deller-Smith said it was hard for the community not to be associated with the military and that he thoroughly enjoyed this year's march.