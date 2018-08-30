He took the crap life threw at him, retreated to the woods

Gregory Smith who studied his PhD degrees at Southern Cross University's Coffs Harbour Campus will feature on the ABC's Australian Story on Monday night.

Gregory Smith who studied his PhD degrees at Southern Cross University's Coffs Harbour Campus will feature on the ABC's Australian Story on Monday night. MAYETA CLARK

FROM a homeless alcoholic living in the wild to an academic success who landed a book deal, former forest dweller Gregory Smith has an inspiring comeback story to tell.

Gregory who studied his PhDs at Southern Cross University's Coffs Harbour Campus will recount the battles he has faced in his life on the ABC's Australian Story next week.

When he left school at 14, dogged by the crushing assessment from teachers that he was 'functioning at the lower level of the dull range,' Gregory had already endured a violent upbringing at the hands of his alcoholic father and months in an orphanage after the break-up of his family.

At 35, struggling with his own alcoholism and a lifetime of trauma, he opted to escape into the wilds of the North Coast hinterland with no desire to return to the society that had failed him.

"I'd exhausted all my options," Gregory said.

"I ended up there because I really had nowhere else to go.

Gregory Smith spent 10 years living in the forest and now serves as a Vinnies ambassador for homelessness. Nikki Todd

After years of living off the land and sleeping rough, he was near death when he emerged from the forest ready to change his life.

He went back to TAFE and eventually gained a PhD and a lecturing job at Southern Cross University.

"I think it's one of the most remakable stories I've heard," says fellow academic and friend Richard Hill.

"It's a story of persistence and courage. A story of unlearning and relearning from the experiences of the past.

Gregory's experience offers hope for the most damaged amongst us.

"He represents the capacity for transformation against all odds and a real triumph over adversity," said one of his students Kerry Pritchard.

"How to take the crap in life and grow beautiful things out of it."

Gregory Smith. Leigh Jensen

Out of the Woods will air on ABC's Australian Story next Monday at 8pm.