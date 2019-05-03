Bachelor star details brutal dumping

Alex Nation has revealed how she was abruptly dumped by Bill Goldsmith just three weeks after they said "I love you" to each other during the Bachelor in Paradise finale.

While their breakup had been rumoured for weeks, Alex finally broke her silence on their split during Bachelor in Paradise's tell-all reunion on Thursday night.

Unlike all the other failed couples from the show, Alex was forced to explain their breakup on the show solo, with Bill a no-show for the reunion special.

To keep her company, producers brought out a cardboard cut-out of Bill that Alex playfully pretended to punch.

Alex, who rose to fame as the winner of Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor, told host Osher Gunsberg she had returned from Fiji after filming last year on cloud nine.

"In that moment I definitely felt that I fell in love with him," she said.

Alex Nation reveals details of her brutal dumping by Bill Golding.

"Then we came back from paradise and it was good for three weeks, and then he told me that he didn't love me, and that we, I suppose, couldn't be together, and that he thinks it was the environment that made him fall in love with me."

Alex said she had been blindsided by Bill's revelation and he had behaved differently once they were back in Australia.

"It was hard because we came back and everything was amazing, and then all of a sudden I felt like it was flipped on its head," she said.

"You know he told me that he didn't feel that he actually loved me, and he just became really distant. I suppose the Bill I knew in paradise wasn't the Bill I knew outside of paradise."

"Was it just the two of you? Was there anybody else involved?" Osher asked.

"Um … I don't want to speak about him when he's not here to defend himself," Alex replied awkwardly.

"I feel like that's wrong, I feel like he deserves that opportunity to use his voice, and I don't want to go into anything when he's not here to defend himself."

With Bill absent, he was replaced by a cardboard cutout

After the reunion aired Bill took to social media to say he hadn't gone on the tell-all special because he had been afraid of how it would look.

"What has happened between me and Alex after Fiji is our business and no one else's," Bill wrote on Instagram in response to a fan question as to why he wasn't on the reunion show.

The couple had plenty of ups and downs on Bachelor in Paradise, with Bill denying he sexually propositioned Florence Alexandra despite the exchange being caught on camera.

Alex later found out about Bill's actions from Florence who also revealed he had played down his relationship with the former Bachelor winner.

Alex and Bill split three weeks after the show

But in response to the controversy, Bill has accused Ten of having "f**ked his reputation" through their editing in a series of Instagram posts.

"Channel Ten and Warner Bros have f**ked me over all for their ratings, and literally f**ked my reputation," he wrote in response to a fan. "I'm pretty hurt by the whole thing."

He also took a swipe at Bachelor in Paradise's ratings, which have been down on last year's.

"A reality TV show doesn't define me," he said.

"They have edited me and made me out to be someone who I'm not, all for their TV ratings. "The ratings are another flop anyways, so not really sure it was all worth it."

Her split with Bill is the second high-profile breakup for the popular reality star, with Alex and Richie ending their romance just months after finding love on 2016's The Bachelor.