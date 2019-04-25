'He strangled him' - mother says partner hurt his stepson

A MOTHER has described to a jury how she tried to stop her partner from "strangling" her 10-year-old son over claims the boy used the man's body wash.

"He's picked up (my son) and was yelling abuse at him, he grabbed him (with) both arms around his neck and strangled him," the woman told the Brisbane District Court on Wednesday as the boy's stepfather sat in the dock.

The man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to assault and choking (domestic violence).

He is the boy's stepfather and the man and woman have two girls together - both of whom were present during the alleged attack.

"I tried to get him (her partner) to calm down," the woman told the jury as she gave evidence.

"I was trying to remove his hands away from his (her son's) neck but I couldn't get him to stop."

The alleged assault occurred in November 2017 after the man became angry at his stepson for using his body wash, Crown prosecutor Brendan White told the jury.

Mr White said the accused - a 30-year-old former Ipswich man - "choked, kick, hit and threw" the boy.

A friend who was at the home during the alleged attack told the jury that defence barrister Joe Briggs's suggestions the defendant only picked the boy up by holding him under the arms were wrong.

"He (the stepfather) was cracking the s---s," the friend said.

The stepfather told the jury he did not harm the child and that he was just trying to get him to have a bath.

"I was woken up by (my partner) and (son) arguing about having a shower or a bath," he said.

"It was loud, there was swearing and name calling - she called him a 'little pig' and to 'get into the shower'.

"I walked over to him and put my arms under his armpits to try and get him off the couch.

"I told him to stop misbehaving."

The court heard the mum and her friend took the lad to Ipswich hospital where a doctor noted he had superficial abrasions consistent with "friction and dragging" on his chest.

The injuries were inconsistent with hands gripping him under the armpits, the court heard.

The boy's statement to police and pre-recorded court testimony were played to the jury, but the court was closed to media and the public so they cannot be reported.

The trial before Judge Jennifer Rosengren continues. - NewsRegional