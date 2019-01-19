Gold class: Accession powers up for Slipper

SYDNEY'S leading jockey James McDonald was moved to compare Accession with Golden Slipper favourite Tassort after the colt streaked away at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

"There are two two-year-olds I've ridden this season that have won like that, Tassort did exactly the same,'' McDonald said.

"This colt (Accession) has won two and had to carry 2.5kg more than anything else - he shouldn't have done that!''

Accession, a handsome black colt and a mirror image of his sire, former top sprinter Brazen Beau, certainly looked the part as he scored with ease in the Countdown to the Golden Slipper Sprint (1100m).

McDonald didn't put Accession ($3.20) under too much pressure but the colt still accelerated clear to win by nearly five lengths from Avon Rider ($3.80), with early leader Giselle Anne ($19) a long neck away third.

Favourite Igniting ($2.60) matched motors with Giselle Anne to the top of the straight but then found little under pressure, fading to run fourth, more than seven lengths behind the winner.

Tassort, unbeaten in his only start, is the favourite at $5 with Ladbrokes' fixed odds for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill Gardens on March 23. Accession firmed into $15 after his easy win.

There may not be that much between the two colts judging by McDonald's comments.

"What I loved about Accession was the way from the 400m to the winning post, there was no peak, he just kept building,'' McDonald said.

"He's a very natural two-year-old, a push-button type, he's very good.''

Accession was a class above his rivals at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday. Picture: AAP

Accession, a winner of his previous start in the Inglis Nursery, firmed into $4.40 favouritism for the $2 million Inglis Millennium (1200m) at Warwick Farm on February 9.

Trainer Chris Waller said Accession was clearly a two-year-old on the improve, describing Saturday's win as superior to his Inglis Nursery effort.

"He had a short break after his Nursery win and has just gone through maintenance work really before this race,'' Waller said.

"So, I can't take much credit, he's done it himself. He's an exciting colt.

"He will go to the Inglis Millenium, which is an interesting new concept. It's a $2 million race and the reason this colt is in work. These sort of races bring out the good horses or have them racing for longer, which is good for our sport.''

Accession was purchased by Denise Martin's Star Thoroughbreds for $300,000 at the Inglis Easter Sales last year and from just three starts he has already earned more than $370,000 in prizemoney - with the promise of a lot more to come.

"This cot's sire, Brazen Beau, has been great to me and my stable and we are pretty proud of this fellow,'' Waller said of Accession.

"He is a real gem and has a lot of his dad in him. There are a lot of similarities and the speed is there as well.''