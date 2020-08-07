Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season.
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season. Mike Knott
Crime

‘He must go to jail’: Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
7th Aug 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moreton Bay man is likely to be jailed after pleading guilty to lighting fires during the height of 2019's horror bushfire season.

Clayton Jay Ganzer pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to wilful damage and stealing charges.

The court heard that between November 13 and December 21 last year Mr Ganzer lit vegetation on fire.

The court heard Mr Ganzer, 46, has previously been jailed for arson offences.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said the father of two "needs to go to jail for this".

"He's pleaded guilty to setting fire to vegetation in November and December last year," Mr Morgan said.

"Which was, to my recollection, just about the height of the serious community concerns about bushfires.

"That means he must go to jail for this."

The sentence was adjourned for information regarding Mr Ganzer's mental health.

Originally published as 'He must go to jail': Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

arson clayton jay ganzer court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Premium Content How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Crime Court hears seller had “significant customer network”.

        REVEALED: Number of active self-quarantines in Wide Bay

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of active self-quarantines in Wide Bay

        Health NEW data revealed by Queensland Health shows how many people have been subjected to...

        Inside the region’s newest health clinic

        Premium Content Inside the region’s newest health clinic

        News Facilities on the ground floor include a heated rehab pool with stairs and a...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites