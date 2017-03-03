32°
He may be a star, but he won't forget Bundy

Emma Reid
| 3rd Mar 2017 1:54 PM

MOVIE and TV star Michael Dorman may have hit the big time, but he'll never forget his years growing up in Bundy.

Dorman, who starred in The Secret Life of Us, Wonderland and most recently Patriot, told the NewsMail there was a turning point for him as a teenager growing up in Bundaberg.

He said during the 1990s he was a delinquent living in carefree Bundaberg when he realised he had to make a decision.

"The police were really great with me, they helped me locate my parameters,” he said.

"They spoke with me and dealt with me in the manner where I had to choose my path - I could continue or change my ways.

"These were the influential years, and they were so important.”

Dorman said he also thanked teachers from Bundaberg State High School, and principal Dave Wilkinson, who helped him get to where he is today.

"It's so important at that age to have people who have faith in you by your side,” he said.

"The ones who help you follow your dreams.”

Dorman is now living in Melbourne after filming his latest role as lead actor in the series Patriot.

The American series, which launched last week, was filmed by Amazon and is available through internet streaming website Amazon.

Dorman said he enjoyed living in Chicago and exploring other places where Patriot was shot, but he always liked to return to Bundaberg where he owns a house and visits his parents.

When asked if he thought it was possible for any person from Bundaberg to move on to bigger and better things in life, Dorman replied modestly.

"I can't say this is bigger or better, I love Bundaberg, I love the lifestyle,” he said.

"I love coming home and putting my feet up on the verandah, saying G'day to everyone.

"There's a lot of world out there and it's important to go see it for yourself - only you can make the choice.”

