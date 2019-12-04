Menu
Crime

Why man lit fire during statewide fire ban

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
4th Dec 2019 1:20 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man took the word of a meatworks employee that a statewide fire ban had been lifted and ignited a fire which cost him $650.

Blake Leslie Crook pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of failing to comply with a state fire emergency declaration and one of failing to provide particulars.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said emergency services were called to a fire on St Christophers Chappel Rd, Nerimbera, at 5.30am on November 17.

He said there was statewide ban on fires at the time.

Mr Fox said the fire was two metres off the road with large fields of grass on either side of the road.

He said the fire, which was burning off pallet planks, was 2mx2m.

Mr Fox said the fire reached 2.5m high when Crook was told to extinguish it.

He said Crook told emergency services he was not aware of a fire ban and had lit the fire to get rid of the pallets.

Crook told the court he burned his rubbish every weekend and had been told by a meatworks employee that the fire ban had been lifted.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow told Crook to check the web next time.

He ordered Crook to pay the $650 fine and no convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

