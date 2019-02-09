First official look at Big Little Lies 2

HBO has issued a sneak peek at season two of Big Little Lies.

HBO has issued a sneak peek at season two of Big Little Lies.

It's almost time to head back to Monterey.

HBO has finally revealed when the highly anticipated second season of Big Little Lies will hit our screens - and offered up a little peek at what's to come.

The tweet, posted late on Friday, shows BLL's core cast - Reese Witherspoon as Madeline, Nicole Kidman as Celeste, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Zoe Kravitz as Bonnie, and Laura Dern as Renata - looking over their shoulders with concerned expressions.

HBO also confirmed that the new episodes will premiere in June.

A teaser trailer released by HBO last month also gave fans of the show a first look at the hugely anticipated second series, which will premiere on Foxtel.

The preview only lasted for a few seconds but it left us with enough to figure out potential plots.

Notably, we were introduced to Perry's mum, a new character played by Meryl Streep, who is demanding answers about the death of her son (Alexander Skarsgard).

It appears she is speaking with Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline, but this could just be tricky editing.

The footage then snapped to the big hitters in the cast, including Madeline, Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Renata (Laura Dern) all posing in a police line-up in the same outfits they wore to the school fundraiser in the dramatic first season finale.

Here’s trouble.

Warning: Spoiler alert.

This was the night the group of women fought back against Celeste's violent husband Perry, knocking him down a flight of stairs, killing him.

Despite his death, there are whispers Perry's character will be returning for the second season.

Fans have speculated that either he didn't actually die, or is possibly returning in flashback form - which is the most likely scenario.

We also left off on quite an ominous scene, with the ladies looking fearful as their kids play on the beach as detective Adrienne Quinlan (Merrin Dungey), who had been investigating Perry's death, watched them from a distance.

Big Little Lies season 1 is available to stream on Foxtel.