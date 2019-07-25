HBO boss finally responds to GoT petition

The big boss at HBO has finally responded to fans' demand for a "do-over" of the controversial final season - two months after the finale aired.

During an appearance at the Television Critic Association's press tour, president of programming, Casey Bloys, admitted the network had "never seriously considered" reshooting the show as per the petition, which collected nearly two million signatures from disgruntled viewers.

"There are very few downsides to having a hugely popular show," Bloys said. "One I can think of, when you try to end it, many people have opinions on how to end it. I think that comes with the territory. The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn't something we seriously considered. I can't imagine another network would."

The petition called for a remake of the last season of HBO's adaptation of George R.R. Martin's beloved fantasy books.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," rages petition launcher Dylan D.

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

During the panel, Bloys was also questioned on why the network had chosen specific members of the large ensemble cast over others to submit for Emmy nominations.

No reboot: HBO programming president Casey Bloys. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Stars including Sophie Turner and Lena Headey were submitted by HBO, whereas actors such as Gwendoline Christie and Alfie Allen submitted themselves - and scored nominations.

"GoT is unique because it has 27 series regulars - which is unusual," he said. "We have someone who has worked at HBO who is an expert in awards; she will work with showrunners to figure out what's the best chance of success. It's a challenge for a series that big if everybody submitted themselves, everybody could cancel (each other out). There is some strategic thinking … if someone decides to submit on their own, we will help them and their reps."

Despite the heavy criticism and divided opinions, Game of Thrones managed to score a record 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season.