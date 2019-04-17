HAZARDOUS ROAD: The turning lane that could save lives

SAFER ROAD: Jason Haac, Murra Castle, Simon Pegg, Alyce Pegg, Scott Allison, Katrina Boisen, Cr Jason Bartels, JackPegg and Stephen Bennett are calling for a turning lane for the Rosedale Rd and Moorlands Rd intersection.

SAFER ROAD: Jason Haac, Murra Castle, Simon Pegg, Alyce Pegg, Scott Allison, Katrina Boisen, Cr Jason Bartels, JackPegg and Stephen Bennett are calling for a turning lane for the Rosedale Rd and Moorlands Rd intersection. Geordi Offord

MURRAY Castle has given up counting the number of crashes and near misses at the Rosedale Rd and Moorlands Rd intersection.

That's even after recent roadworks.

The recently completed road work only slightly widened the road and saw the installation of a street light.

Residents are pleading for a turning lane and for a dip to be filled.

Mr Castle has lived on the road for more than 30 years and was involved in an crash at the intersection himself.

He said as traffic on the road increased, so too did the number of crashes.

The Moorlands Rd and Rosedale Rd intersection. Geordi Offord

"We don't count them anymore,” he said.

"We're only dwelling on two safety issues here, a right turning lane that should be here to get into Moorlands and Meadowvale Rds and when you want to turn right to go north there's a big dip cars disappear in and you can't see them.”

Mr Castle said the recent works done to the road were unsatisfactory.

"They have not achieved anything for the safety of this corner,” he said.

"Seeing as they had all the expensive machinery here and the workforce, just a little bit more attention to the road and all these issues could have been addressed.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said residents had been looking for a sensible outcome to fix the road for years.

"For far too long we have seen more and more accidents on this intersection when we know the solutions are doable,” he said.

"While the completed work is beneficial for those turning into Fig Tree Terrace, there are still serious concerns for those turning into Moorlands Rd and vehicles who wish to pass them.

"I'm calling on (Transport) Minister (Mark) Bailey to urgently make funds available for this dangerous intersection so that a sensible and vital upgrade can take place, before it's too late.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said they would need partial land acquisitions to make the turning lane possible.

"Transport and Main Roads investigated options to provide a dedicated right-turn lane at the Rosedale Road and Moorlands Road intersection,” the spokesperson said.

"To meet current design standards, partial land acquisitions would have been required and public utilities would need to be relocated.

"Funding to undertake further improvement works along the road will be subject to competing priorities across the state.”

Geordi Offord