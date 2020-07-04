‘Hazard to road users’ set to get million-dollar replacement

A NARROW, timber bridge described as a “hazard to road users” by divisional representative Wayne Honor, is set to get an upgrade to improve safety and enhance farm and industry-based transport.

The $1.24 million project was allocated in the 2020-21 budget on Tuesday, to replace the bridge at the One Mile Creek crossing on Monduran Rd.

Cr Honor said the project would involve replacing the current timber bridge which is 4m wide, 10m long and four metres high, with an appropriate concrete culvert design.

“It is a distinct impediment to the heavy vehicles using Monduran Road for the transport of farm produce and cattle as well as impacting a bus route and access to the local light aircraft aerodrome.

“Major improvements to Monduran Road were achieved in 2017 with the replacement of the bridge across the Kolan River as well as upgraded approaches to that bridge.

“The replacement of the One Mile Creek bridge will further enhance the great outcomes achieved from that initial work.”

The design is also set to meet the environmental requirements to the creek being a designated fish passage.

“The completed bridge will provide road users with an 8.5m sealed width over the bridge allowing for two 3.25m traffic lanes,” he said.

“The installation of safety barriers and upgraded sealed approaches to the bridge will also form part of the project.”

The bridge replacement work is anticipated to start early next year with an estimated construction time of three months.

The council has also allocated $970,000 to seal a 5km section of Settlement Rd between Booths Rd and Tablelands Rd in Gin Gin.

The Settlement Rd upgrade was identified in the 2019-20 budget however the current pandemic has caused delays, resulting in the project being included in the works for the new financial year.

Cr Honor said Settlement Rd connected the rural communities of Moolboolaman, Dalysford and Horse Camp to the Bruce Highway between Gin Gin and Childers.

“The unsealed section of Settlement Rd between Booths Rd and Tablelands Rd has been identified for an upgrade due to safety concerns relating to the increasing through traffic, in particular that of heavy transport and due to its use as a school bus route,” he said.

“During flood events the settlements of Mount Perry and Horse Camp have the option of using Settlement Road as a connection to Gin Gin, avoiding the section of Bruce Highway which can be cut at the Burnett River.”

Cr Honor said the project would involve widening the balance of the road to a 7m sealed surface and widening on tight curves.

The Settlement Rd improvements are scheduled to start later this year with an estimated construction time of four months, weather permitting.

