Hawks stun Sharks to claim first victory

ON THE RUN: Gin Gin forward Iki Anau charging the line to score for the Hawks. Neil Redfern

LEAGUE: The mountain is becoming a hill for the Gin Gin Football Club to climb.

The Hawks have had their first win in the Northern Districts Rugby League in more than a season after beating South Kolan 32-20 in Miriam Vale.

In the side's second game since coming back to the competition after missing last year, the Hawks were able to beat last year's grand finalists.

It was their first win in 588 days since beating the Northern Force in August 2017.

"I felt really good for (coach) Athol (Eggmolesse) and the boys,” Hawks secretary Dave Helmore said.

"Our aim was to consistently put a side on the field and anything better was a bonus.

"It's a two to three year project so to win is fantastic.”

The Hawks had to do it the hard way with only 14 players in action on the day.

The side was then reduced to 13 after one of the players went off with concussion in the 20th minute.

Gin Gin was forced to beat South Kolan with no interchanges for 60 minutes. South Kolan had no such problem.

"They all realised they had to stick together and there was no chance to replace them,” Helmore said.

"There was none of them not hurting after the match.

"They all did their job and are still gelling as a team as well.”

Helmore said he hoped the side's exploits could lead to more players joining.

Gin Gin still needs a few more players to have a full bench and extras if people can't play from week to week.

"There are between 10 and a dozen that have played every minute,” Helmore said.

"I'd like to see more players join so they can get a rest.”

Gin Gin now faces Miriam Vale on Sunday after the Magpies defeated Avondale 24-22 in the weekend's other match.

Avondale will host this week's matches at Tegege Oval against South Kolan.