Hawks might still fly in the Northern Districts Rugby League

KICKING AHEAD?: Gin Gin's Ben Kuskey in action during the club's last competitive match in 2017. The club could be back next year. Mike Knott BUN030917NDRL8

LEAGUE: There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Gin Gin Hawks.

The club could be back in the Northern Districts Rugby League next year after a positive meeting on Wednesday night at the Highway Hotel.

"We had enough people turn up to hold the meeting,” Hawks secretary Dave Helmore said.

"Where we are at is we are in negotiations and are talking to coaches that may be interested to coach next year and help us find enough players to play.

"That's where we are headed and we're going ahead at this stage.”

But Helmore stressed the process is still far from being settled and there is still a concern the Hawks won't be playing.

The club has established a committee for next year with Mick McCotter remaining the president, Renee Branch staying the treasurer and Helmore still involved as a secretary.

Helmore may move aside if another person steps in.

He said the focus for the club now was getting the coach and players sorted out as quickly as possible.

The Hawks got a reprieve in relation to that this week with the NDRL rescheduling its annual general meeting until a later date.

But Helmore said the deadline extension should be used to be proactive, rather than take the attitude of we've got more time.

"We need to set a deadline for ourselves to get it done, we're all in the same boat,” he said.

"We need to get to a decision and have it sorted two to three days before the NDRL have their meeting.”

But Helmore was pleased their was some positivity coming back to the club after Wednesday.

"We're moving in a forward direction, not going backward,” he said.

"We are right there but I'm still a little hesitant.

"I hope it can all be sorted out soon.”