Hawks' future on the line this weekend

UP IN THE AIR: Former Gin Gin lock Mathew Card in action. The club's future will be decided at its AGM later this week.

UP IN THE AIR: Former Gin Gin lock Mathew Card in action. The club's future will be decided at its AGM later this week. Neil Redfern

LEAGUE: Saturday could be the most important day for the future of the Gin Gin Hawks.

The fate of the Northern Districts Rugby League club will become clearer when the Hawks hold their annual general meeting.

The meeting will decide if the club will compete in the competition next year or sit on the sidelines.

This season the club was forced to withdraw from the competition after a lack of players committed to the team.

Now, Hawks secretary Dave Helmore is trying to get the club back to playing next year with the help of others.

But he needs more people to get on board.

"It's been very slow,” he said about movement for 2019.

"That's what we are trying to do with the AGM.

"We need people to commit, as many people as we can. We've just about exhausted everything we can to save us.”

Helmore said the turn-up on Saturday would determine if the club pursues playing next year or shuts up shop.

"That's the reality, I know that's hard for people to understand,” he said.

"But we have to be realistic.

"It's no good starting, in my personal view, if we don't get a decent amount of support.”

He's now calling on all players and those wanting to help the club to get out there on Saturday.

"I'd love to see 20-plus people there, helping us to sort out what is needed to play,” he said.

"I've always said two brains are better than one, so the more help the merrier for us.”

The meeting will be held at the Gin Gin Football Grounds and start at 4pm.

Helmore said he can be contacted on 0428508961 if people want more information or to let him know they can help the club but not be available to attend the meeting on the day.